SAN DIEGO — A Lake Murray restaurant was reportedly raided by federal investigators Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses, dozens of IRS agents were seen going in and out of the the Lake Murray Cafe on Lake Murray Boulevard carrying out items -- it is unclear exactly what those items were.

The restaurant staff was unable to comment on the presence of the IRS agents and added that management was not at the restaurant.

The IRS reported that agents were executing a federal search warrant and no further information could be released. The following is a statement from the IRS:

"Agents with IRS Criminal Investigation are executing a federally authorized search warrant at the location in which you inquired. If or when something becomes available in the public record, we can be more responsive at that time."

The restaurant has since reopened and was serving customers late Thursday morning.