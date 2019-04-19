VISTA, Calif. — A missing teenage girl with autism was found unharmed near her North County home Friday afternoon, about 19 hours after she disappeared, authorities reported.



Abbey Motzer, 15, left her residence in the 800 block of East Bobier Drive in Vista shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to sheriff's officials.



The teen, who did not have a cellphone or money with her, remained at large until early Friday afternoon, when she was located several blocks from where she lives, Lt. Christopher May said.



After deputies made sure she was unharmed, the girl was reunited with her family.

Brandon Lewis - KFMB

