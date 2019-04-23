SAN DIEGO — A 73-year-old woman who went missing from her care facility in an unincorporated area of San Diego County near Spring Valley has been located unharmed, authorities said Tuesday.



Viodelda Maria Fleming had last been seen by a nurse at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Brighton Place at 9009 Campo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



She was found unharmed around 11:10 p.m. Monday in an area near the care facility, according to the department.