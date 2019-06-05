SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and three others injured Monday in a multi-car crash on Interstate 805 in North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, involving two sedans and a box truck, was reported shortly after 12:50 a.m. on southbound Interstate 805 near El Cajon Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.



A white sedan was involved in a collision with a box truck, then the sedan driver got out and was walking on the freeway lanes when an Mercedes-Benz sedan slammed into the disabled box truck, according to fire officials.



The impact caused the box truck to strike the sedan driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. The box truck driver and two people in the Mercedes were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.



The crash shut down the three left lanes of I-805 south near El Cajon Boulevard, but they were reopened around 6:30 a.m., Doerr said.



CHP officers were investigating the crash.