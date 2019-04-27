Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday multiple people were shot in the Congregation Chabat synagogue in Poway.

Neighbors identify the 60-year-old woman who was killed as Lori Kaye of San Diego. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The three other victims were taken to Palomar Hospital where they are now in stable condition. One victim was a 57-year old Rabbi who was teaching when the shots went off. He was identified as Rabbi Goldstein. He was shot in his hands and is expected to lose his right index finger but is expected to be ok.

A 34-year old man along with a 10-year old girl were also injured in the shooting by shrapnel. The man was hit in the body with shrapnel. Police say the girl was initially brought to Palomar before being taken to Rady Children's Hospital to address shrapnel wounds to her face and body.

