Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday multiple people were shot in the Congregation Chabat synagogue in Poway.

A 60-year old woman was killed and three others were injured. The three were rushed to Palomar Hospital and are in stable condition.

The first victim is a 57-year old man who suffered shrapnel wounds, a Rabbi was also shot in the index finger of his right hand. He is expected to be ok. The final victim was a 10-year old girl who suffered shrapnel wounds to her face and body. Hospital authorities say all three should make recoveries.

