SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuees are not the only ones under a lot of stress. Firefighters are under constant stress to keep people and properties safes.

RELATED: Strong Santa Ana winds return to San Diego County as Red Flag Warning goes into effect

RELATED: Getty Fire in Los Angeles at 27% containment

What many do not know is the toll stress takes on firefighters' health.

News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Cal Fire Escondido with how fire crews are affected on a daily basis.