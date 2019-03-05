SAN DIEGO — Millions of Americans are dealing with an opioid addiction. And now DEA agents are warning about a new and deadlier opioid found on the streets, Carfentanil. It's one hundred times more potent than Fentanyl.



Dr. Joseph DeSanto, who’s faced addiction himself, is trying to help patients with their addictions through cutting-edge technology.



"If I had something that would've given me a better chance at recovery even more than I had to begin with, why wouldn't you take it," said Dr. DeSanto.



Dr. DeSanto is an addiction specialist who says opioids nearly destroyed his life. He's now helping those looking for a better life.



"Most of the time, the patience are just grateful to have their life back, that they have their families back, their jobs back, everything they wanted in the first place," said DeSanto.



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that overdoses involving opioids killed more than 47,000 people in 2017. And now there are more concerns about the more dangerous drug Carfentanil.



"It's legal in the veterinary world. It is potent enough to put an elephant to sleep. So, you can imagine if a human being takes it and ingests it, it could kill you. Even if you're used to doing heroin for many years and are used to it," said DeSanto.



Law enforcement say a few salt grains can kill you. Carfentanil is being mixed in counterfeit pills. Dr. DeSanto is currently implanting a device he believes is helping those addicted to opioids. The small device, by BiCorRx is implanted in the lower back with medicine that helps curb the persons cravings. Dr. DeSanto believes it's a better alternative than taking pills.



"If you want to be naughty that day, you don't take your medication that morning, you accidentally forget or you decide not to take it, that day is the day you can relapse. If you have something implanted in you that you know will be there for several months, you're less likely to relapse," said Dr. DeSanto.



Lourdes Felix, the COO and director of BioCorRx says the technology has been around for years.



"It's been out there for the last 20-30 years, its regulatory approved in a different country, it just hasn't made its way around to the U.S., although it has been used here for many, many, years. So we're excited to be the first to take it to FDA approval," said Felix.



The implant is not yet FDA approved, but Felix hopes it will be by 2021. However, you can still get the implant with the approval of your doctor, but it's not covered by health insurance. The device will cost $6,000 - $9,000 and includes the naltrexone implant, peer recovery support for six months and behavioral counseling.