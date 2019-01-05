The Orange County Health Care Agency Tuesday announced the county's first case of measles this year.

A Placentia woman in her 20s told officials she had been traveling internationally recently to one of many countries struggling with widespread measles outbreaks. She is considered infectious between April 23 and through tomorrow.

The woman, whose name was not released, voluntarily quarantined herself at home, according to the HCA.

The woman visited multiple places locally, so officials are concerned others may have contracted the highly infectious illness.

Residents with questions about the measles are encouraged to call the HCA's health referral line at 800-564-8448.

Potential locations and times in which the public may have been exposed to the measles, according to the HCA are:

-- 5 Hutton Centre Drive, Santa Ana, April 23-25 from 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. daily;

-- St. Jude Emergency Department, 101 E. Valencia Mesa Drive, Fullerton, April 27, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; and

-- AMC movie theater, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, April 25 from 11 p.m. through April 26 at 4 a.m.

Anyone who visited any of those locations during those times should review their vaccination history. Those who have not had measles or the preventive vaccine are at higher risk after an exposure, and should talk with a health care provider about receiving a Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination.

Health officials also say to self-monitor for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately.

Measles is on the uptick in the country and internationally.

"Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, coug, and red, watery eyes," said Dr. Nichole Quick, Orange County's interim health officer. "It spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person, and is contagious from approximately four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. The MMR vaccine is a simple, inexpensive, and very effective measure to prevent the spread of this serious virus."