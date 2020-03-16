Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit.

News outlets report boxes were taken Sunday from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee.

The items were donated to a local church with some supplies heading to Kentucky where Colvin had cleared store shelves during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Colvin and his brother, Noah, had bought the items before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.

“We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III.

Matt and Noah Colvin were recently featured in an article by the New York Times, entitled "He Has 17,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer and Nowhere to Sell Them," which recounted how the brothers were able to hoard the sanitizer in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic.