SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Office of Education on Thursday afternoon announced that because of SDG&E’s public safety power shutoff in certain parts of the county, schools in three school districts will be closed on Friday, October 25.

The three school districts are:

Julian Union High School

Julian Union School District

Mountain Unified School District

On Thursday, schools were closed in the Mountain Empire Unified School District, between the Pine Valley and Morena Village areas.

The San Diego County Office of Education will continue to update their website page as additional information is available.