SAN DIEGO — A sexual assault investigation was underway Friday in Encanto, according to San Diego police.

The victim told police while she was sleeping, a man entered the home in the 6100 block of Wunderlin Avenue. When the woman awoke around 5:00 a.m., the suspect was standing over her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman went to a neighbor’s home and told them she was assaulted, that neighbor called 911, according to San Diego police.

The suspect description was not provided.

