SAN DIEGO — Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday following a short car chase in Imperial Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle around 10:00 a.m. near Fern Avenue and Granger Street in Imperial Beach, SDPD said. The driver and his passenger took off, however, and officers pursued the vehicle for about an hour before the chase ended.

It’s unclear what deputies were trying to pull the suspects over for in the first place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.