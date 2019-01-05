SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives Wednesday were investigating the death of a woman found in the garage of an Ocean Beach home and police were searching for a man seen running from that home, according to San Diego police.



Officers were called to a residence in the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue around 1 a.m. by a man requesting a welfare check on his mother. When officers arrived, they were unable to get inside the home to determine if the mother was there, according to police.



Hours later, the son arrived and forced his way into the residence, then discovered a woman's body covered in the garage. A short time before the discovery, he spotted his brother running from the scene. No details about the victim were immediately available.

Police say they are searching for Daniel Chase McKibben, 36-year-old white male with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and black shorts and wearing a backpack. He is being called a person of interest and wanted for questioning at this time, according to police.

Several apartment units were evacuated and officers shut down the intersection of Bacon Street and Niagara Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the killing or the location of Daniel Chase McKibben was asked to call SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293, or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.