SAN DIEGO — A 57-year-old man was fatally shot by multiple gunmen who ambushed the man while he was walking on a Mountain View street, police said Friday.



Dispatchers received multiple calls around 11:25 p.m. Thursday from people who reported hearing the sound of gunfire on Hemlock Street between 38th and 39th streets, according to San Diego police.



Investigators believe a vehicle, described only as a dark sedan, approached the 57-year-old and stopped before a passenger in the vehicle got out and began firing at him, Lt. Anthony Dupree said. Shots were also fired from the driver's side of the vehicle.



The victim was struck several times and the vehicle fled westbound on Hemlock Street, Dupree said.

The victim’s sister, who did not want to be identified, says her brother was returning home from getting a burrito Thursday night when two people fired several rounds at him. She says she’s heartbroken over her brother’s death.

“He was a good-hearted and fun-loving man. He was a father,” she said.

Officers responded to the area and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the lieutenant said.



The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Dupree said. His name was withheld pending family notification.



No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.



Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.