SAN DIEGO — Jury selection continues Tuesday in North County for the retrial of ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who is charged with raping a woman in Encinitas and an unconscious teenager in Scripps Ranch in 2003.

More than 160 jurors appeared before Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman last week and were questioned about any hardship or media coverage they may have seen of the high-profile case and whether it would affect their ability to remain impartial, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

A jury deadlocked on several charges against Winslow earlier this year but convicted him of raping a homeless woman in Encinitas as well as exposing himself to two other women.

In June, the jury was unable to reach consensus on rape and kidnapping charges involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker who alleges Winslow targeted her last March in Encinitas, and a woman who says the defendant raped her when she was 17 and while she was unconscious in 2003. Winslow has pleaded not guilty.

The eight counts Winslow II will be retried on include:

Kidnapping

Two counts of forcible rape

Forcible oral copulation

Sodomy by use of force

Rape of an unconscious person

Elder abuse

Battery against an elder

Opening statements in his retrial could take place sometime next week, and the trial could run through mid-November.

Winslow faces up to nine years in prison on his current convictions – eight for the forcible rape and six months each for the lewd conduct and indecent exposure convictions. If he is found guilty of the remaining charges at retrial, he could face life in prison.

Kellen Winslow II was once the highest paid tight end in the NFL and played for teams including the Cincinnati Browns, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. He is also the son of former San Diego Chargers player Kellen Winslow I.