SAN DIEGO — A homicide prompted a SWAT situation Wednesday morning at a home near the Ocean Beach Pier.

Officers were called to a residence in the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue near Bacon Street around 4 a.m. and a SWAT team was called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m., according to San Diego police.

San Diego Police say they are searching for Daniel Chase McKibben, 36, after a woman’s body was found at his mother’s rental property following a call for a welfare check Wednesday morning. His brother made the discovery and called 911, then saw McKibben running away, according to police.

Police say McKibben is a 36-year-old white male with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and black shorts and wearing a backpack. He is being called a person of interest and wanted for questioning at this time, according to police.

Several apartment units were evacuated and officers shut down the intersection of Bacon Street and Niagara Avenue during the investigation.

