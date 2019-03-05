KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:



Robert Benavente

DOB: 12/15/80 (38)

Description: Guamanian male

5’6” tall, 160 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB

Robert Benavente (A.K.A. Robert Lizama Benavente) is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Benavente is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Benavente is on parole for a conviction of Inflicting Corporal Injury on Spouse and Transportation/Sales of a Controlled Substance. Benavente has prior convictions for vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Benavente is known to frequent La Mesa and El Cajon.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.