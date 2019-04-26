Abdillahi Hirsi Ainab
SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is: 

Abdillahi Hirsi Ainab

DOB: 04/01/86 (33)

Description: Black male

5’11” tall, 150 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Abdillahi Hirsi Ainab is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole.  Ainab is considered a parolee at large (no bail).  Ainab is on parole for a conviction of discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle.  Ainab has prior convictions for accessory to a felony, vehicle theft, burglary, and driving under the influence. Ainab is known to frequent East San Diego, Spring Valley, and Scripps Ranch.  