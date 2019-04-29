SAN DIEGO — In the wake of Saturday’s tragedy at Chabad of Poway, the San Diego Jewish community and its allies gathered Monday night at Poway High School to honor the victims and to stand together against anti-Semitism – and hate of all kinds.

In partnership with Poway Unified School District, the vigil was convened by the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego County, Jewish Community Foundation, Jewish Family Service of San Diego and Jewish Federation of San Diego County.

"People of all faiths should not have to live in fear of going to their house of worship. From Charleston to Pittsburgh to Oak Creek and from Christchurch to Sri Lanka, and now Poway, we need to say 'enough is enough.' Our leaders need to stand united against hate and address it both on social media and in our communities,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in response to this horrific event.

The event was open to the public.

