SAN DIEGO — A driver crashed a car into a U.S. defense contractor building early Wednesday morning in the Kearny Mesa area, then fled the scene, leaving the vehicle ablaze, police said.



Dispatchers received a call around 2:30 a.m. from a person who reported a vehicle on fire outside the Raytheon Integrated Defense building, 8650 Balboa Avenue, just east of Kearny Villa Road, according to San Diego police.



Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a Toyota Prius had crashed into the building and was engulfed in flames, Officer Dino Delimitros said.



A "secure lab" located on the other side of the building's wall withstood the impact and prevented the Toyota, which was reported stolen, from completely crashing through the structure, according to reports.



Firefighters knocked down the flames within 20 minutes, but the blaze caused minor damage to the building, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatch supervisor said.



No injuries were reported.



The Toyota driver fled the scene before police arrived and no description of the driver was immediately available, Delimitros said.



Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were looking into whether the fire was intentionally set or if the vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash.



Traffic detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.