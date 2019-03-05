SAN DIEGO — An intruder attempted to rape a woman on Friday morning inside her Encanto home, police said.

The victim showed up at her neighbor's house and asked the neighbor to call police shortly before 6 a.m. to report that a man had broken into her house in the 6100 block of Wunderlin Avenue and tried to rape her, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

Details regarding the break-in were scarce, but the burglar stole the woman's cellphone, then fled the area, Stirk said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.