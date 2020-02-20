SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Valley Center woman was born to serve and help others

Some people are just born to serve. In this Zevely Zone, Jeff met a young woman from Valley Center who moves mountains to help others.

He met Sydney Stevenson at Bent Motorsports in San Marcos and Jeff says to meet her is to take the road less traveled. Her souped up Jeep was raised on a lift at the garage so they grabbed a couple chairs and rolled on under to chat.

2. San Diego firefighters finish doing patient's laundry after responding to emergency call at laundry mat

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews have once again gone above and beyond their call of duty.

On Monday, the crew of engine company 11 responded to a medical call at a laundry mat for a patient who had suffered a head injury.

As the patient was transported to a local hospital, firefighters noticed the patient had not finished their laundry and decided to help them out.

Firefighters not only finished doing mountains of laundry, they also folded the patient's clothes and had them ready for pickup by a family member at station 11.

3. Free USC tuition to students with $80K or less family income

The University of Southern California will phase in free tuition for students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less.

USC President Carol L. Folt announced the initiative Thursday as a part of an effort to make an undergraduate education possible to students from all walks of life.

As part of the initiative, ownership of a home will not be counted in determining a student’s financial need.

The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in fall 2020 and spring 2021. The university also says it will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually.

4. Unique yoga program helping trauma survivors in San Diego

In a quiet room, above a Normal Heights neighborhood church, yoga students are stretching, breathing, and centering.

For many in the room, this class is not just for relaxation, it's a place where they learn coping skills and find light after being in a very dark place.

5. San Diego Loyal to host Panamanian team in first match open to public

The San Diego Loyal will host Panamanian team Costa del Este FC in a preseason international friendly match at Torero Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s game will be the first time San Diego Loyal’s inaugural roster will play together for fans at Torero Stadium. The match is open to the public and tickets can be purchased here.

The game against Costa del Este FC is the only match that will be played at home before the USL season kicks off on March 7 against the Las Vegas Lights FC.

