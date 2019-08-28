SAN DIEGO — KFMB Stations are proud to partner with the San Diego Food Bank in their efforts to make sure no family goes hungry in our city. Dozens of KFMB employees took part in a volunteer day Tuesday to support the food bank’s mission.

Rick Lawrence - who hosts “Rick at Night” on 100.7 San Diego truly understands the food bank's importance. Several years ago, he lost his job and says he turned to the organization for help.

"Of course, in my mind, I'm like, ‘I hope I don't see anyone I know,’ but of course if they're here they're in the same situation I was,” Rick said.

The food bank helped Rick until he could get back on his feet financially and his story is one they hear a lot: good, hard-working people who face tough times.

"The food bank is a safety net for the San Diego County community,” said San Diego Food Bank spokesperson Chris Carter. "We provide food to more than 350,000 people who are food insecure and people who are experiencing tough times. They know they can come to the food bank and get that help they need.”

That's 350,000 a month with a staff of only 60 people, which is why the food bank greatly appreciates the 25,000 volunteers who come to their facilities annually to donate time.

Tuesday’s event was Abbie Alford's second year in a row donating time with team KFMB. Not only does it warm the heart to know you're helping those who really need it, but it's also a great chance to socialize with coworkers outside of the office setting.

"I never see Jenny [Milkowski] ever, ever, ever,” said Abbie. “I only see her on social media."

"People with different departments are working together, getting to know each other and doing something good for the community,” said KFMB General Manager Alberto Mier y Teran. “It's good for the food bank, but it's also good for us.”

And for Rick Lawrence, he says it's pretty cool to know he's giving back to the organization that helped him through a tough time.

"They were there when I needed them and now they're here for everyone else when they need them as well,” said Rick.

Click here for more information on the San Diego Food Bank and visit their volunteer page if you would also like to donate your time – and muscles – to a great local cause.

See more of our volunteer day in the pictures and posts below.