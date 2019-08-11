SAN DIEGO — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

All County parks and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours with the following exceptions:

The 4S Ranch Sports Park office will be closed, but the park will be open for regularly scheduled practices and games.

The Lakeside Community Center and its Teen Center/REC Club will be closed.

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed.

The Spring Valley Community Center, its Teen Center/REC Club and the gym will be closed.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

County offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Nov. 12.