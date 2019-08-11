SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is Nov. 11, and that means several brands will offer discounts, deals and freebies to say thanks to those who have served our country.

Check out the list of deals you can find Monday.

Veterans Day discounts for food

Applebee's: Free meal for active military and veterans from select menu. See the menu here. Guests can also treat active military and veterans to a drink.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free entree up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper for active military and veterans.

Bob Evans: Free meal for active military and veterans from select menu. See the menu here.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal and beverage for active military and veterans. Also receive a card for buy one, get one free entree during a return visit Nov. 12-20.

Chili's: Free meal from a select menu for active military and veterans. See the menu here.

Cici's Pizza: Free unlimited buffet for active military and veterans.

Cracker Barrel: Free pumpkin pie latte or slice of Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for active military and veterans.

Denny's: Free Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon for or active military and veterans.

Friendly's: Free breakfast, lunch or dinner from select menus for active military and veterans. See the menu here.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for active military and veterans.

IHOP – All active duty and retired veterans in observance are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast. Visit the IHOP website for details. (https://www.operationmilitarykids.org/ihop-military-discount/)

Joe's Crab Shack – Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will enjoy 20 percent off on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Joe’s Crab Shack if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount. (https://www.joescrabshack.com/veteransday)

Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for active military and veterans.

Logan's Roadhouse: Free meal from 3-6 p.m. for active military and veterans.

Main Event: Free entree from a limited menu and 30 minutes of game play for active military and veterans. See the menu here.

Menchie's: Free 6-ounce frozen yogurt for active military and veterans.

Panera Bread: Free You-Pick-Two meal starting at 11 a.m. for active military and veterans.

Pilot Flying J: Free hot beverage and breakfast item by using the app for active military and veterans.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a select menu for active military and veterans. See the menu here.

Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger and fries for active military and veterans.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for active military and veterans.

TGI Fridays – Military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guests also will receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays. Call your local TGI Fridays for details.

Subway – Military Veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free six-inch sub on Nov. 11 at select locations. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

Veterans Day discounts for haircuts

Great Clips – Veterans and current military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

Sport Clips – Some locations will be offering free haircuts on Nov. 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details.

SmartStyle Hair Salons -- Current or former military members, and veterans are being offered a 10percent discount off any services and professional products on Nov. 11. Please show proof of service to receive this special discount at participating salons. Walk-ins welcome. No double discounts. Discount may vary per location. Visit the SmartStyle website for details.

Veterans Day discounts in retail

Kohl's: Military Monday discount doubles to 30 percent off for active military and veterans.

The Home Depot – Veterans are being offered a 10 percent military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend. Visit the Home Depot website for details.

Walgreens – 20percent off for military, Veterans and their families. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled Veterans. Visit the Walgreens website for details.

Rack Room Shoes – United States Military and families with a valid ID receive 10percent off your entire purchase on November 11. In-store only. Visit the Rack Room website for details. https://www.rackroomshoes.com/military-discount

Dollar General – Veterans and families receive an 11 percent discount on qualifying items in-store and online. See website for details.

Goodyear: Free car care check (includes checks on tires, brakes, alignment, battery, wiper blades and shocks and strut) and free tire installation for active military and veterans.

Veterans Day Discounts on travel

La Quinta – Veterans and their families who book and stay at La Quinta hotels in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of the 15percent off military discount in light of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Visit the La Quinta website to book.

National Parks – Over 100 national parks will waive admission fees on Nov. 11, 2019, in honor of Veterans Day. Contact your local park for information.(Disabled Veterans eligible for free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass)