SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for Halloween fun and scare, San Diego has you covered. Here are some events happening around the county.





BALBOA PARK AREA

The Haunted Trail Balboa Park

DATE & TIME: September 27 - November 2 (Click here for times)

LOCATION: Balboa Park (Located at the corner of Balboa Drive & Juniper)

TICKETS: Fri/Sat Admission – Starts at $27.99, Sun-Thurs Admission – Starts at $24.99, VIP Admission – Starts at $34.99 and allows for Fast Pass entrance. (subject to availability)

WEBSITE: hauntedtrail.net

Halloween Family Day

DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00am – 4:00pm

LOCATION: Balboa Park (1549 El Prado, Suite 1, San Diego, CA 92101)

TICKETS: Click here for ticket info

WEBSITE: balboaparkconservancy.org/project/halloween





BELMONT PARK AREA

Beachside Fall Fest

DATE & TIME: Every Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October and November (including Halloween Night) from 5 p.m. to close

LOCATION: Belmont Park (3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego, CA 92109)

TICKETS: Free Parking & Admission

WEBSITE: www.belmontpark.com/beachside-fall-fest/

BONITA AREA

Pumpkin Station (Bonita)

DATE & TIME: Oct 1st through Oct 13th from 9 am to 6 pm, Oct 14th through Oct 31st from 9 am to 9 pm

LOCATION: Bonita Pumpkin Station (5354 Sweetwater Rd., Bonita, CA. 91902)

TICKETS: Individual Tickets start at $3.75. Click here for other ticket options

WEBSITE: www.pumpkinstation.com





CARLSBAD AREA

LEGOLAND® California Resort's Brick-or-Treat Party Nights

DATE & TIME: September 28, October 5, 12, 19, 26 from 5 p.m.– 9 p.m.

LOCATION: LEGOLAND® California Resort (One Legoland Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008)

TICKETS: Book before Friday 18th October to save up to 59%! Click here for ticket information

WEBSITE: https://www.legoland.com

BONUS: Stay the Night for the Ultimate Not-Too-Spooky Sleepover!





CHULA VISTA AREA

Halloween Fest 2019 (Calvary)

DATE & TIME: Thu, Oct 31 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Calvary San Diego (1771 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA 91913)

TICKETS: Not stated on website.

WEBSITE: calvarysd.com/events

Halloween at Terra Nova Plaza

DATE & TIME: Thu, Oct 31, 5 – 7 PM

LOCATION: Terra Nova Plaza (394 E H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910)

TICKETS: Free event

WEBSITE: Visit the Facebook event for more info

Halloween Fest 2019 (Play City)

DATE & TIME: Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 AM – 8:30 PM

LOCATION: Play City (871 Showroom Pl, Chula Vista, California 91914)

TICKETS: Tickets start at $10 Click here for more ticket info

WEBSITE: View Facebook event





DEL MAR AREA

The Scream Zone

DATE & TIME: September 27 - November 2 from 7pm-Midnight (Fridays & Saturdays) and 7pm-11pm (Sundays through Thursdays)

LOCATION: The Del Mar Scaregrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014

TICKETS: Click here for ticket options

WEBSITE: thescreamzone.com

Pumpkin Station (Del Mar)

DATE & TIME: Sept 27 - Oct 31

Sunday – Thursday 9 am to 7 pm | Friday & Saturday 9 am to 9 pm

LOCATION: Del Mar Pumpkin Station (15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014)

TICKETS: Individual Tickets start at $3.75. Click here for other ticket options

WEBSITE: www.pumpkinstation.com





DOWNTOWN AREA

San Diego Halloween PubCrawl

DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 26, Thursday, October 31, Saturday, November 2nd from 2:00 PM - 2:00 AM PST

LOCATION: Taste & Thirst (715 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101)

TICKETS: Tickets range from $13 – $33. Click here for more ticket info

WEBSITE: vipnightlife.com/event/104257/san-diego-halloween-pubcrawl_10-31

San Diego Zombie Crawl Meets Day of The Dead

DATE & TIME: Oct 25, 26, 31, Nov 1, 2, 2019 from 6pm-2pm

LOCATION: American Junkie (628 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101)

TICKETS: $29 – $42.99

WEBSITE: sandiegozombiecrawl.com





ENCINITAS AREA

Safe Trick or Treat

DATE & TIME: October 31 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

LOCATION: Historic Highway 101(Encinitas Blvd to K Street)

TICKETS: This event is free and families are welcome to join in the fun! WEBSITE: encinitas101.com/event/safe-trick-or-treat-2





LA JOLLA AREA

Haunted Aquarium at Birch Aquarium

DATE & TIME: October 25, 26, 27 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Birch Aquarium at Scripps (2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla, CA 92037)

TICKETS: Click here to view ticket options

WEBSITE: https://aquarium.ucsd.edu/experiences/events/haunted-aquarium

La Jolla Recreation Center Halloween Carnival

DATE & TIME: October 26 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Birch Aquarium at Scripps (2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla, CA 92037)

TICKETS: $5.00 for wrist band (Includes Bounce House, Face Painting, Carnival Games, Arts & Crafts). Click here to view flyer

WEBSITE: www.sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/centers/recctr/lajolla





MISSION BAY AREA

Halloween Party Cruise

DATE & TIME: Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:30 PM – 12 AM

LOCATION: Bahia Resort Hotel (998 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, California 92109)

TICKETS: For ticket information, click here

WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/events/494497214720525

SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular

DATE & TIME: Weekends starting September 21 thru October 27, Trick-or-Treat hours: 2:30 p.m.–Park Close

LOCATION: SeaWorld (500 Sea World Dr, San Diego, CA 92109)

TICKETS: Cost is included with park admission

WEBSITE: seaworld.com/san-diego/events/halloween-spooktacular





MISSION VALLEY AREA

The Disturbance by Haunted Hotel

DATE & TIME: October 4 - November 2 (Click here for times)

LOCATION: 1288 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA

TICKETS: $24 (General Admission), $39.99 (VIP with Fast Pass)

WEBSITE: hauntedhotel.com/home

Pumpkin Station (Mission Valley)

DATE & TIME: Sept 27 - Oct 31

Monday – Thursday 11am – 9pm | Friday – Sunday 9am – 9pm

LOCATION: Mission Valley Pumpkin Station (1640 1/2 Camino Del Rio, No. San Diego, CA. 92108)

TICKETS: Individual Tickets start at $3.75. Click here for other ticket options

WEBSITE: www.pumpkinstation.com





NATIONAL CITY AREA

Pumpkin Station (Plaza Bonita, National City)

DATE & TIME: Sept 27 - Oct 31

Monday – Friday 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm | Saturday – Sunday 11:00am – 10:00 pm

LOCATION: Plaza Bonita Pumpkin Station (3030 Plaza Bonita Rd. National City, CA. 91950)

TICKETS: Individual Tickets start at $3.75. Click here for other ticket options

WEBSITE: www.pumpkinstation.com





NAVAL BASE AREA

Wine Bottle Halloween Craft

DATE & TIME: Wed October 16, 2019 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM

LOCATION: Naval Base San Diego (3455 Senn St, San Diego, CA 92136)

TICKETS: Click here to be on the waiting list

WEBSITE: runsignup.com/Race/CA/SanDiego/WineBottleHalloweenCraft





OLD TOWN AREA

Halloween at the Whaley House

DATE & TIME: Thursday, October 31, Daytime hours: 10am-5pm, Halloween Nighttime Admission (7pm–midnight)

LOCATION: Whaley House Museum (2476 San Diego Avenue · San Diego CA 92110)

TICKETS: Tickets start at $10. Click here for other ticket options

WEBSITE: whaleyhouse.org/halloween2019.htm





RANCHO BERNARDO AREA

Pumpkin Station (Rancho Bernardo)

DATE & TIME: Oct 1st - Oct 31st, Monday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm

LOCATION: Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Station (13421 Highland Valley Road Escondido, CA. 92128)

TICKETS: Individual Tickets start at $3.75. Click here for other ticket options

WEBSITE: www.pumpkinstation.com