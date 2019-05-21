Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I'm going to spare you all of the gory details that will make your stomach churn before we get to today's savings, but I'll begin with a few important reminders about your toothbrush.

You can read this information anywhere but I'll quote a recent headline from USA Today: "You're probably brushing your teeth with fecal matter." I nearly gagged when I read that but your toothbrush is typically more filthy than your bathroom floor (among other things) and today, I want to change that.

I love my teeth, I value my health and it is my job to save you as much cash as humanly possible. I travel two to three times per week for work and I can't even begin to fathom the germs to which my toothbrush is regularly exposed. With an 11-month-old daughter at home, I cannot afford to frequently get sick.

Did you know that if you have a cough, cold or the flu, those germs can live on the end of your toothbrush and potentially re-infect you? The American Dental Association states: "People with compromised or weakened immune systems may want to consider changing toothbrushes more often, including after illnesses."

We have millions of bacterium in our mouths which can accumulate on the end of a toothbrush, which is why it's worth checking out this top gadget today. It's clinically proven and guaranteed to kill 90 percent of that harmful bacteria.

My favorite portable toothbrush sterilizer is something that accompanies me everywhere and is also a health staple my family now uses. The Pur-Well Travel UV Light Toothbrush Sterilizer (Travel UVB200) kills germs in just 6 minutes. One charge of the sterilizers gives you 10 sterilizations for travel — you also can leave it plugged in — and it weighs just 0.25 pounds.

The price drop today makes this the best and least expensive way to reduce bacteria and microorganisms on any toothbrush. It's and improve oral health. Click the play button to see it in action.

Features of the Pur-Well Travel UV Light Toothbrush Sterilizer:

IPX5 waterproof grade

Battery life: can work 10 times after full charge

Intelligent built-in 6-minute timer

Above 90 percent disinfection rate

Weight is less than .25 pounds

Was: $39.99

Now: $25.99

