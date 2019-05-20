Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Were you looking forward to heading to Target this week to stock up on clothes by vineyard vines for your spring wardrobe?

We have some bad news for you.

Many vineyard vines products are already sold out on Target.com, and customers are reporting on social media that options in stores are limited. Target launched a line of limited-edition vineyard vines products on Saturday; by early Saturday morning, some customers on Twitter said some products were unavailable.

Fortunately, though, there are other online retailers that offer Vineyard Vines clothes on sale.

The best deals can be found on the Amazon-owned 6pm.com — where some vineyard vines clothes are available for 50 percent off — and Nordstrom Rack, which has vineyard vines products on sale for 30 percent or more. Nordstrom Rack specifically has good deals on vineyard vines' kids clothes. You can also find vineyard vines clothes on sale from the Amazon-owned Zappos and on Amazon.com.

Click here to shop vineyard vines deals at 6pm.com

Click here to shop vineyard vines deals at Nordstrom Rack

Click here to shop vineyard vines deals from Zappos

Click here to shop vineyard vines on Amazon.com

Here are some of our favorite deals from the four retailers. Please note that the prices below were listed on the retailer's website at 7:30 a.m. EST Monday, May 20; the price and availability for each product may change.

Pintuck Eyelet Sleeveless Cover-Up Dress

Was: $138

Now: $55.99

Harbor Fleece Quarter-Zip Pullover for women

Was: $128

Now: $64.99

Nine-inch Every Day Shorts for women

Was: $68

Now: $34.99

Fleece Shep Shirt Vest for men

Was: $115

Now: $45.99

Seven-inch Oxford Jetty Shorts for men

Was: $75

Now: $29.99

Wavine Slim Fit Dobby Sport Shirt for men, large only

Was: $98.50

Now: $39.97

Harbor Fleece Half Zip Pullover for toddlers and young boys

Was: $118

Now: $76.97

Full Zip Fleece Sweater for toddlers and young girls

Was: $88

Now: $56.97

Leather Grosgrain Flip-Flops

Was: $55

Now: $29.48

Solid Edgartown Performance Polo for men

Was: $79.50

Now: $48.02

Long Sleeve Performance Catch Release Wahoo Tee

Was: $55

Now: $37.84

Long Sleeve No Runway Tee

Was: $48

Now: $37.34

Short Sleeve Vintage Whale Pocket Tee

Was: $42

Now: $37.80

Men's Short Sleeve Graphic Pocket T-Shirt

Now: $24.95-$59.99

Mens Long-Sleeve Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

Now: $26.44-$69.99

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.