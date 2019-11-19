Bring your friends and family and experience a holly jolly tree lighting ceremony near you.
See the schedule below!
November 19th: Otay Ranch Town Center Tree Lighting
Otay Ranch's tree lighting is at 7pm, but the celebration begins at 5pm!
November 22nd: Santee Holiday Tree Lighting
At 6:30pm, Santee's tree will illuminate the town, but the fun festivities begin at Santee Trolley Square beforehand! Brings the friends and family after work.
November 29th: Liberty Station Tree Lighting
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will be playing for all to enjoy. Come to this seasonal celebration that begins at 5pm!
November 30th: Lighting of The Forum in Carlsbad
Santa will visit and bring some snowfall and a live holiday musical from 6pm-9pm!
November 30th: Christmas on the Prado & Tree Lighting
Christmas on the Prado will jingle the all the way from 1pm-8pm at the Organ Pavilion and International Cottages at Balboa Park! Many festive activities will be included.
December 5th: Oceanside Tree Lighting
The tree will illuminate the Oceanside skies at 6pm!
December 6th: Fallbrook Tree Lighting
From 5pm-7:30pm, holiday celebrations will be in full effect as the community gathers to kick off the holiday party!
December 7th: San Marcos Tree Lighting & Santa's Village
The San Marcos tree will glisten with lights at precisely 5:35pm. Make sure to take your photo with Santa! He will be there from 1pm-4:30pm.
December 7th: Encinitas Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
The lighting ceremony begins at 5pm, with a celebratory parade following it at 5:30pm!
December 7th: Little Italy Tree Lighting & Christmas Village
4pm marks the time for festive activities in Little Italy at the Piazza della Famiglia, with the tree lighting counting down at precisely 6:30pm!
December 7th: Pacific Beach Tree Lighting
PB's celebrations begin at 2pm. Santa will be ready to take a photo with you on Crystal Pier and the tree lighting ceremony will be counting down at sunset.
December 7th: Lakeside Spirit of Christmas Tree Lighting
Join the Lakeside community from 3:30pm-8:30pm on Main Avenue at Lakeside's Spirit of Christmas celebration!
December 7th: Ramona Christmas Tree Lighting
Deck the halls in Ramona at 6pm for the town's annual tree lighting. If you come earlier at 5pm, you will be treated to a classic car show, live music and other festive fun!
December 8th: Vista Village Winterfest & Tree Lighting
Vista's Winterfest will be one for the books as activities galore for the family and children will be in full effect. It begins at 2pm!
December 8th: Del Mar Tree Lighting & Santa by the Sea
The coastal Del Mar tree lights up the sky at 5pm! Come earlier to participate in the "Santa by the Sea" activities. The fun kicks off at 3pm.
December 8th: Solana Beach Tree Lighting
Make your way to Fletcher Cove Park at 4:30pm to see the holiday magic!. If you stay until 5:20pm, you may possibly run into Santa making a visit!
December 14th: Poway Tree Lighting & Festival
5:15pm marks the time for Poway's tree to twinkle, with a visit from Santa at 5:30pm at Old Poway Park.