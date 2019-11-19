Bring your friends and family and experience a holly jolly tree lighting ceremony near you.

See the schedule below!

November 19th: Otay Ranch Town Center Tree Lighting

Otay Ranch's tree lighting is at 7pm , but the celebration begins at 5pm !

November 22nd: Santee Holiday Tree Lighting

At 6:30pm , Santee's tree will illuminate the town, but the fun festivities begin at Santee Trolley Square beforehand! Brings the friends and family after work.

November 29th: Liberty Station Tree Lighting

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will be playing for all to enjoy. Come to this seasonal celebration that begins at 5pm !

November 30th: Lighting of The Forum in Carlsbad

Santa will visit and bring some snowfall and a live holiday musical from 6pm- 9pm !

November 30th: Christmas on the Prado & Tree Lighting

Christmas on the Prado will jingle the all the way from 1pm-8pm at the Organ Pavilion and International Cottages at Balboa Park! Many festive activities will be included.

December 5th: Oceanside Tree Lighting

The tree will illuminate the Oceanside skies at 6pm !

December 6th: Fallbrook Tree Lighting

From 5pm-7:30pm , holiday celebrations will be in full effect as the community gathers to kick off the holiday party!

December 7th: San Marcos Tree Lighting & Santa's Village

The San Marcos tree will glisten with lights at precisely 5:35pm . Make sure to take your photo with Santa! He will be there from 1pm-4:30pm .

December 7th: Encinitas Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

The lighting ceremony begins at 5pm , with a celebratory parade following it at 5:30pm !

December 7th: Little Italy Tree Lighting & Christmas Village

4pm marks the time for festive activities in Little Italy at the Piazza della Famiglia, with the tree lighting counting down at precisely 6:30pm !

December 7th: Pacific Beach Tree Lighting

PB's celebrations begin at 2pm . Santa will be ready to take a photo with you on Crystal Pier and the tree lighting ceremony will be counting down at sunset.

December 7th: Lakeside Spirit of Christmas Tree Lighting

Join the Lakeside community from 3:30pm-8:30pm on Main Avenue at Lakeside's Spirit of Christmas celebration!

December 7th: Ramona Christmas Tree Lighting

Deck the halls in Ramona at 6pm for the town's annual tree lighting. If you come earlier at 5pm , you will be treated to a classic car show, live music and other festive fun!

December 8th: Vista Village Winterfest & Tree Lighting

Vista's Winterfest will be one for the books as activities galore for the family and children will be in full effect. It begins at 2pm !

December 8th: Del Mar Tree Lighting & Santa by the Sea

The coastal Del Mar tree lights up the sky at 5pm ! Come earlier to participate in the "Santa by the Sea" activities. The fun kicks off at 3pm .

December 8th: Solana Beach Tree Lighting

Make your way to Fletcher Cove Park at 4:30pm to see the holiday magic!. If you stay until 5:20pm , you may possibly run into Santa making a visit!

December 14th: Poway Tree Lighting & Festival