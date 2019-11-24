SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — All public San Diego County offices including family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

Essential services including Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response will continue during the holidays. All County parks and campgrounds will also be open during normal business hours with the exceptions below:

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The Lakeside Community Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29.

The Spring Valley Community Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The Spring Valley Teen Center/REC Club and gym will be closed Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29.

The 4S Ranch Sports Park offices will be closed on Thursday, but open Friday. The recreation office is closed on Thursday and Friday. The park will be open both days.

Parks’ reservation phone line will not be available Thursday and Friday, but you can make reservations online at sdparks.org.

County libraries and animal shelters will resume their regular business hours starting Saturday, Nov. 30. All other County offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, Dec. 2.