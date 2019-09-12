SAN DIEGO — A San Diego holiday season tradition hit local waters Sunday night as the Port of San Diego hosted the 48th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights. The parade route went from Shelter Island to Harbor Island to the Embarcadero then Seaport Village onto the pier at Cesar Chavez Park and ended at the Coronado ferry landing.

Boats were decorated for this year’s theme: Comic-Con on the Bay – which honored the pop culture convention’s 50th year. Approximately 80 watercraft participated in the event.

More than 100,000 spectators turned out in the chilly, damp conditions to take in the sights and sounds of the parade.

A second edition of the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will be held next Sunday, Dec. 15, according to organizers.