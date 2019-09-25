One of the most creative and fun ways to express yourself is with body paint. You can create full-body works of art or keep it low-key with a little face paint. There are a lot of professionals who create intricate art with face and body paint, but just about anyone can use it with a little practice and the help of the internet.

One of many uses for body paint is in cosplaying. Cosplay is a portmanteau of costume play, and it refers to fans dressing up as particular characters for comic or anime conventions. You can also create unique costumes for Halloween. Body paint has a rich history among various indigenous communities. Embracing body painting can be a way to celebrate your heritage if you have those ancestral connections.

The applications of body paint are endless, and there are also a lot of different kinds of body paint. Some paint glows under UV light, which can be especially fun for Halloween. Some paint is specifically designed for face painting, where creating finer lines may be necessary. Whatever your creative endeavor is, these are some of the best body and face paints on Amazon.

