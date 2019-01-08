SAN DIEGO — Brunch is like sport in San Diego but you better get in line, bitch, because Breakfast Bitch in Hillcrest – the newest brunch contender – has only been open for a couple of weeks but its popularity has grown such that the line goes right out the door, especially on weekends.

In the heart of Hillcrest, Breakfast Bitch is serving up brunch with a side of sass with staff greetings like “hey bitch, welcome,” or “hey bitch, looking good bitch.”

What has the response been like from customers?

Co-owner Tracii Hutsona said it has been “unbelievable. We had no idea it was going to be this crazy."

How was the concept of Breakfast Bitch created?

Tracci said she has “a lot of friends in the restaurant business and they are always calling each other their breakfast bitch.”



The restaurant even has its own mascot.

“Our mascot is actually modeled after Rosie the Riveter, who was, I am sure, you know a World War II icon. She decided she was not going to be anybody’s bitch anymore,” said Tracci.

“We are going to take 'bitch' back and make it empowering and make it fun and playful and positive,” she added.



“Morning time people might be a little cranky, but we are here to liven you up with our sassiness. We have a main bitch menu. A late-night bitch menu and we have a skinny bitch menu because San Diego loves their [sic] skinny bitches,” said Dallas, a server.

Breakfast Bitch has only been opened for a couple of weeks and when their wait is too long, they give out free mimosas.

You're welcome, bitches!