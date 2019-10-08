SAN DIEGO — An Animal Planet TV series focusing on the San Diego Zoo and the zoo's Safari Park will premiere Sunday, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes view of the zoo's daily activities.

"The Zoo: San Diego" will debut with two one-hour episodes titled "Welcome to Our World" and "New Day for an Old Tortoise." The series will follow animal care staff members, veterinarians, scientists and researchers at the zoo, Safari Park and the zoo's Institute for Conservation Research.

The first episode will feature a baby klipspringer's birth and first days at the zoo, research into why a species of pit viper is having spinal issues and conservation work on the California condor population. The Safari Park will also host a celebration for Joanne the gorilla's fifth birthday.

The second episode will focus on the zoo's tortoises and koalas as well as the hand-rearing of two giraffe calves at the Safari Park. According to the zoo, the 10-part series will focus more on conservation than captivity.

We know that this compelling program will not only delight and engage viewers, but will also provide a global platform for us to share incredible stories of the conservation efforts that our organization has undertaken to ensure the survival of endangered species," San Diego Zoo ambassador Rick Schwartz said when the series was announced in April.

"The Zoo: San Diego" will premiere at 8 p.m. on Animal Planet. On Aug. 17, the series will move to its normal scheduled time at 9 p.m.