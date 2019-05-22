SAN DIEGO — It didn't take long for viewers to fall in love with News 8's newsroom dog, Scoop. Many employees at the station have also grown extremely attached to her. We are so happy to announce Scoop has found her fur-ever home! Chief Meteorologist Karlene Chavis fell in love with Scoop while fostering her.



Our goal, as a station, with fostering Scoop was always to raise awareness about the importance of fostering pets.

"We learn what it's like outside the kennel," said John Van Zante of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. "In foster care we get to know about their personalities. How do they get along with other people, that's important. A pet is a part of the family so it has to be a part of the whole family."



We also had a goal of finding Scoop a permanent home. Karlene has become what's known in the foster world as a "foster failure."

"A foster failure is a badge of honor," says Van Zante. "It just means you found the one you fell in love with and couldn't bring her back to us."



Karlene talks about how she knew she wanted to adopt Scoop. "After the first night I was fostering her and watching her, seeing how well adjusted," she said. "She was in my home and I fell in love with her."

Karlene has another dog named Brody. He's also a rescue. Now, the two pups are brother and sister.



"She was actually kissing Brody the other day which cracked me up," said Karlene. "She's coming into her own in our home and its been great."



"We love rescuing dogs and giving them loving homes," she said.

