SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo’s giant pandas will soon say their final goodbye before returning to China Monday.

For many it's a sad sight, but for the pandas it's a new beginning. Bai Yun will be heading to a sanctuary to retire. While her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will continue to help his species by making baby pandas.



The San Diego Zoo is inviting the public to share their memories of the pandas on the Giant Panda Friendship Wall, which is located across from the Giant Panda Research Station in Panda Canyon.

The pandas will return to their native China, fulfilling the conditions of their loan. The panda habitat will remain open to zoo visitors and viewable online to Panda Cam watchers until Monday, April 29.