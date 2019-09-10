SAN DIEGO — African penguins at the San Diego Zoo are getting their own reality show. That’s right – move over Kardashians!

The cast will include 34 African penguins, and it will all be shot at the San Diego Zoo. The show’s premier will be this Thursday, but it will only be seen on social media and the web.

What can viewers expect?

Well, let’s hope Andy Cohen is available because this Penguin show will have some serious Real Housewives vibes.

The 34 African penguins are colorful and divers, and all part of young new colony. The drama will be high with levels in testosterone and hormones through the Arctic.

There is infidelity. There all same-sex pairs for whom the whole monogamy idea goes right out the window. There is a love triangle and the classic romance struggle, and of course there is the perfect penguin couple.

The San Diego said it hopes guests can connect with the animals.

Each episode is seven minutes long and will be available on social media and the web every Thursday.