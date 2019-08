SAN DIEGO — We are getting a closer look at the adorable rhino calf born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last month. Edward was the first southern white rhino calf conceived through artificial insemination and was born to mother Victoria after 493 days of gestation.

News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch shows us more of baby Edward and how he is settling into his new surroundings.

