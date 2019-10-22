SAN DIEGO —

News 8’s newsroom dog, Scoop, is taking a W-A-L-K for a good cause. The pup and her mom – News 8 chief meteorologist Karlene Chavis – will be walking in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Team KFMB will welcome Scoop – aka Stevie – as a special member for the 5K journey. Scoop loves going on walks and got some practice before the big day with her mom Karlene and News 8’s Kelly Hessedal.

"She’s getting a pink harness, she’ll have a pink bandana, she already has a pink name tag as well as a pink collar,” said Karlene. “We’re getting all pinked out for the event.”

The annual walk at Balboa Park draws thousands every year. People of all ages and their pets turn out to raise money to fight back against breast cancer.

"One of the first events I went to was Race for the Cure,” said Karlene. “I met Barbara-Lee [Edwards] at the race, listening to people and their stories. I don’t have a personal connection. I feel like that was my personal connection because listening to people and their stories inspired me. I wanted to do what I could to help out. It’s just a nice way to be a part of the community and connected to the community. This is now my home, and this is now my community. I wanted to be a part of it supporting people.”

Karlene adopted Scoop back in May.

"I’ve been a ‘foster failure’ twice and I’m proud of that,” she said. “I was supposed to only keep her for a week and now she’s a part of my home, a part of my family.”

And now the celebrity pup draws fans wherever she goes.

"People do recognize her and they always want to shower her with love, and I appreciate that,” Karlene said. “It’s so nice to see how far she’s come.”

And now she’s paying it forward.

“We’re raising money as a team,” Karlene said.

If you would like to sponsor Scoop and Karlene as they walk to end breast cancer, click here.