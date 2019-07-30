SAN DIEGO — It is being called the great grasshopper invasion of 2019, and it has Las Vegas residents and tourists staying indoors.

The millions of grasshoppers began to arrive in Sin City last weekend, and their numbers continue to grow.

The grasshoppers are a result of abundant rain across the region this winter and spring. Las Vegas and the entire state of Nevada received nearly double their rainfall total to date, 4.63 inches compared to 2.38 inches of rain.

The rain means plenty of vegetation for the bugs to eat. While the swarms of grasshoppers may seem biblical, an entomologist in the region said it is normal after a wet winter and spring.

The swarms of grasshoppers have even shown up on the National Weather Service radar.

The swarms usually originate south of Las Vegas in Henderson, and even in Arizona. As vegetation begins to run out, the swarm starts to migrate north.

Since records began to be kept in the 60s, grasshoppers have made their way through Las Vegas only three or four times in the past 30 years.

The grasshoppers are less active during the day, but when the night lights of Las Vegas turn on, they cannot help themselves.

The bugs pose no public safety hazard and carry no disease. They also do not bite or sting humans.

It is safe to say that this time around, locals are hoping what happens in Las Vegas would leave Las Vegas.